PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $54,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,669. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

