PrairieView Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 247,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,495. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

