PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 943.3% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,829. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day moving average is $177.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

