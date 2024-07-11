Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Shares Down 1%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.95. 113,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,059% from the average session volume of 9,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Precision Optics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Precision Optics Company Profile
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
