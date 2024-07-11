Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Shares of Prime Medicine stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 421,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,683. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $666.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.