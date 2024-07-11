PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.42

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 18062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PropertyGuru Group
PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 0.4 %
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PropertyGuru Group
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PropertyGuru Group
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.