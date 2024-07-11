PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.42

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 18062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $915.55 million, a PE ratio of -112.40 and a beta of 0.36.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.