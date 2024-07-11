ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Shares Up 0.3%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.86. 6,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 1.17% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

