ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.04

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.04 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 54425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

