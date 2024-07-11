ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.21

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.21 and last traded at $84.08, with a volume of 852630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.92.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 10,278.1% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 8,518,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436,797 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,790,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $8,197,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1,917.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

