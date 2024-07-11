PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.84. 2,619,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,568. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.87.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.