Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Trading Down 14.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) fell 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 9,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 22,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative net margin of 136.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.