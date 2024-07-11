Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $126,945.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Q2 Stock Performance
Q2 stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. 1,203,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.55. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $65.85.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $62,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $20,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 404,372 shares during the last quarter.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.