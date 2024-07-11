QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.43

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.43 and last traded at $63.33, with a volume of 21118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $141.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.83 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

