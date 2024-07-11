QITMEER NETWORK 1-Day Volume Hits $1,530.79 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.70 million and $1,530.79 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01930964 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,280.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

