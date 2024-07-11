Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $235.61 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $235.61 million and $25.37 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00003915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.43 or 0.05403041 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00044015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,228,756 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.