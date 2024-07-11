Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Quaint Oak Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

