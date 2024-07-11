QUASA (QUA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,820.90

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $164,879.43 and approximately $2,820.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,978.81 or 1.00027899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00070473 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019866 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,802.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

