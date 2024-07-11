QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 50,739 Shares

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,249,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,428,902.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 0.2 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $89.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after buying an additional 536,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 760,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after buying an additional 76,866 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

