Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,501,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,419. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $273.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

