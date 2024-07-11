R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 5.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

