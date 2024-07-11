R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Purchases 2,053 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF comprises about 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,539,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,455. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

