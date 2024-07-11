Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $54.98. Approximately 1,914,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,232,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

