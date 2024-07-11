Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.19. 2,808,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,544. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

