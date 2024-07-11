Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 529,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,582. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

