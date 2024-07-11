Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $578,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $8.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,080.00. 18,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,771. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $714.15 and a 1-year high of $1,081.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,008.01 and its 200-day moving average is $961.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,035.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

