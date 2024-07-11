Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 1,382 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.18. 135,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.10.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

