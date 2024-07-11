Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 193 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $229.57 and a one year high of $336.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

