ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,449,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 884,872 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.45 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 4.17%. Analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,817,000 after purchasing an additional 522,574 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $13,962,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 13.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,155,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133,534 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth about $4,814,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 170,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

