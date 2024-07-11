Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.10

Request (REQ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $100.02 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009300 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.56 or 1.00061726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00070278 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10230983 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,931,230.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.