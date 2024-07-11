Richardson Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 501.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 127,353 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 88,586 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 50,585 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPBO traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 82,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,435. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.