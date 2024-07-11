Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 101 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $300,782,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $107,010,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $73,185,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 25.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,544,000 after acquiring an additional 221,450 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.08. 117,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

