Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,948 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $77.08. 768,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,558. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

