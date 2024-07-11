Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,968. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.