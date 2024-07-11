Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $74,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 446,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,042. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.21. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $75.55.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
