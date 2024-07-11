Richardson Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 160,407 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMA traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.52. 6,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,443. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $422.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

