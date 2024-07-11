Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.89. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

