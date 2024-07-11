Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Down 63.1% in June

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 880,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. stock remained flat at $24.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
