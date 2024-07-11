Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Down 63.1% in June

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,000 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 880,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. stock remained flat at $24.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. The company offers women's healthcare products for contraceptives, endometriosis, fertility, menopause, vaginal infections, and uterine fibroids, as well as Femtech, a digital solutions to enhance women's lives.

