Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,559 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.90. 1,034,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

