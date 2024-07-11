Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 1,059,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,418,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKT. Barclays increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.92 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 109,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,348.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

