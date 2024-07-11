RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

RPM traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.06. 358,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. RPM International has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

