Rune (RUNE) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00006216 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $70,612.45 and $28,161.58 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 3.56311404 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $22,632.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

