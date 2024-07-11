Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYAN. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.01. 276,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,269. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,505 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after purchasing an additional 744,049 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after buying an additional 488,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,213,000 after buying an additional 428,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $16,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.