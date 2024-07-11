Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 44.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Barclays cut Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.40. 125,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,970. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average of $131.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 14.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

