Saga Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Saga token can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Saga has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $135.64 million and approximately $44.55 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Saga Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,018,921,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,906,463 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,018,764,639 with 96,849,093 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.39833416 USD and is up 12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $59,139,194.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

