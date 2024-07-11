Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

