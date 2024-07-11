SATS 1-Day Volume Reaches $104.33 Million (1000SATS)

SATS (1000SATS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One SATS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SATS has a market cap of $392.18 million and $104.33 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SATS has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SATS is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.0001953 USD and is up 7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $131,808,490.25 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SATS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SATS using one of the exchanges listed above.

