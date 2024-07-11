Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 24,750.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Schibsted ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $5.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Schibsted ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. Schibsted ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

