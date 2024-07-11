Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 419,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 310,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

