Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 379,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,059. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.