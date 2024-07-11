ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Lowered by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.60.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $747.03. 380,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $745.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

